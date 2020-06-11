QS World University Rankings 2021: 3 Indian Universities Reach Top 200 List

QS World University Rankings is actually an annual publication of the university rankings from all over the world by the publisher Quacquarelli Symonds. The list for 2021 is out now, and only 3 Indian Universities made it to the top 200 ranks of the QS world university rankings. Read on to check which universities made it to the top 5 universities in the world according to the QS university list.

The three IITs from India made it to the top 200 list in the QS world ranking 2021 list. All three institutes are IIT’s where IIT Bombay is ranked at 172nd position, IISc Bangalore is at 185th position while IIT Delhi is at the 193rd position. Top 5 universities which made it to the top 5 list in the World ranking list includes the 5 institutes from the USA, and the UK, while the ETH Zurich institute from Switzerland received the 6th position in the world ranking list.

QS world university rankings 2021: India's position in the Top 200 list

IIT Bombay ranking dropped down this year as compared to the 152nd rank it attained last year, while IISc Bengaluru also dropped a rank, and even IIT Delhi dropped its rankings from last year and attained a 193trd position, while last year it was 182nd position. Last year, a total of 24 institutes made it to the top 1000 institute list while this year 21 institutes made it to the list. As far as the top 200 list is concerned, the same institutes that made it to the list last year were included this year as well.

India’s university like IIT Madras was ranked at 275th position, IIT Kharagpur was at the 314th spot. and Delhi university was ranked between 500-510 spots. A total of 21 Indian institutes made it to the top 1000 list in the QS world rankings of 2021.

image courtesy: QS ranking list

Top 5 universities in the world according to QS

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the United States

Stanford University

Harvard University

California Institute of Technology

UK's Oxford University

The QS world ranking list depends on 6 criteria like academic reputation (40 per cent weightage), employer reputation (10 per cent), faculty/student ratio (20 per cent), citations per faculty (20 per cent), international faculty ratio/student ratio (5 per cent each). The rankings are usually referred by the higher education aspirants for choosing their university for their further studies. The QS world ranking list showcases top 1000 educational institutions of the world.

