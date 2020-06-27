UP Board Results: Marksheets To Be Available From July 1, 74.63% Clear Class 12th Exams

The UP Board Results for Classes 10th and 12th conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) were announced earlier in the day. According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the mark sheets will be available to the students from July 1. This year, the pass percentage for Class 10th is 83.31 per cent and for Class 12th is 74.63 per cent. Around 26 lakh candidates had appeared for UP Board exams 2020 that were held in February.

Meritorious students of class 10 and 12 of the Uttar Pradesh state education board will get a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash, the state government announced on Saturday. The results are better for both class 10 and 12 this year as compared to the previous year.

UP Board results announced

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board results for class 10th and 12th on June 27 at 12 pm. The result can be accessed by the students on the UP Board official site at upresults.nic.in. Here are simple steps to check the UP board 10th result.

Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Enter your admit card details and other information as mentioned

Click on the submit button and check your UP Board Result 2020

Take a printout or download a copy of UP Board Result for further reference.

