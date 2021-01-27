UP Board Exam Date 2021 For Practicals Out; 10th And 12th Board Time Table Expected Soon

After UPMSP UP Board's 312 schools were debarred for 2021 board exams, the state is gearing up for the practical exams that are scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to February 22, 2021. The practicals would be held in two stages under strict CCTV surveillance. All the necessary guidelines and social distancing norms will be followed while conducting UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams to avoid any COVID-19 risks as well as to ensure that there are no cheating occurrences at any exam centres this year. Read on to see more information about UP Board exam date 2021 as well as the UP Board 2021 practical exams.

UP Board exam date 2021 for 10th & 12th

The Dy. CM had announced three weeks ago that the UP board 12th exam date 2021 and UP Board 10th exam date 2021 should be expected between April to May this year. As of now, only the practical exam dates are out for Class 12th board students are out. The practicals are slated to be conducted in 2 stages. In the first stage, UP Board practical exams will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan & Basti divisions. While in the second stage, the exams will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

Practical Exam Dates Phase 1 - February 03 to 12, 2021

Practical Exam Dates Phase 2 - February 13 to 22, 2021

Last year, the UP state education board had cancelled only those chapters that were cancelled by the CBSE. For instance, CBSE omitted 'Reproduction in Organism’ and ‘Genetics and Evolution’ for the academic year 2020-2021 for class 12. UP Board had followed the cancellations of subjects from 2020-2021 in mathematics, physics and chemistry and social sciences in accordance with the chapters that were cancelled for the JEE and NEET exams last year. This year too the syllabus for the board exams have been reduced to 30 per cent. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the new UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 at the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can check the respective syllabus of class 9th to 12th on this official website and prepare for the exam accordingly.

