National Voters Day 2021: Here Are Some Powerful Quotes To Share On This Day

Every year January 25 is observed as National Voter’s day in India. This historic day is celebrated to mark the commemoration of the Election Commission of India. The prestigious commission was established in 1950, only a year before the first Indian General elections were held in 1951. According to a report in Bar and Bench, so far 17 general elections have been held in India, in 74 years of Independence. National voter’s day 2021, is being observed to encourage more young voters to take part in the political process. Read on to see some National Voters day wishes and quotes.

National Voters day quotes

It's not the voting that's democracy; it's the counting. Tom Stoppard

Democracy is based upon the conviction that there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people. Harry Emerson Fosdick

The most important office, and the one which all of us can and should fill, is that of private citizen. Louis Brandeis

Every election is determined by the people who show up. Larry J. Sabato

Our political leaders will know our priorities only if we tell them, again and again, and if those priorities begin to show up in the poll. Peggy Noonan

This right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless. It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies. Lyndon B. Johnson

Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and this world. Happy National voters day 2021 Sharon Salzberg

Somewhere inside of all of us is the power to change the world. Roald Dahl

You’ve got to vote, vote, vote, vote. That’s it; that's the way we move forward. Michelle Obama

