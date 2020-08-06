UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Website, Here's How To Download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC has released the admit card for the Block education Officer or BEO exam 2020 that is scheduled to take place on August 16, 2020. All the candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the UPPSC BEO admit card from the official website, that is, uppsc.up.nic.in. or the individual can click here.

The UPPSC BEO Prelims Exam 2020 would be conducted across 18 districts in one shift from 12 PM to 2 PM and the entrance would strictly be allowed on the basis of the UPPSC BEO Admit card. Therefore, the candidates are required to download the Admit Card from the official website and carry the copy to the examination centre along with a photo-identity card. The candidates appearing for the UPPSC BEO Exam 2002 are also required to carefully go through the instructions on the Admit card.

How to download UPPSC BEO Exam Admit Card?

The candidates can follow the following instructions to download the UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020:

Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Go to the home page under Activity dashboard and click on the link 3 or click here

Now enter the registration number, date of birth, gender, and the verification code

Click on ‘Download Admit Card’

The UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 would display on the screen

Download, take a print, save a copy

UPPSC BEO Exam 2020 pattern

The UPPSC BEO Exam 2020 will be conducted in 18 districts including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Raebareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura. The Pre Exam would include at least 120 questions on general Studies and the duration would be three hours. The total marks allotted to the UPPSC BEO Exam 2020 is 300 and 0.33 will be deducted for every wrong answer. The candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent marks in a bid to qualify the prelims and then appear for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020.

