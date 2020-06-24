UPPSC Result: 2,669 Candidates Shortlisted For The Final Interview Round

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC has revealed the results of the state main exams for its Combined State and Upper Subordinate Services General selection category or the Divyanjan Backlog Mains paper-2018. The examinations are also called as PCS Mains. UPPSC results were declared on Tuesday, June 23.

UPPSC Result

The secretary of UPPSC, Jagdish, has undersigned the notification which suggests that there are vacancies for 988 posts in the state. Out of all the posts, four posts will be filled by considering only the written paper’s marks. The notification released has revealed the names of 2669 candidates have been shortlisted based on the performance. These candidates will be required to appear for the final interview round in front of a panel. It will only be after the interview that the final selected candidates will be declared. The interview date for UPPSC will be revealed soon.

To access the notification for UPPSC results, candidates will have to log in to the portal of the commission. Here is the link- http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html. The notification is on the right side of the site under ‘Information Bulletin’. The first link is the notification. Candidates must make note of the seat number and look for the same in the list.

A special appeal is made for the PCS- women candidates who are not from Uttar Pradesh had appeared for the preliminary exams. This was a state recruitment for the post of Assistant conservator of forest and Range forest officer. According to the official notification of the recruitment, a special appeal has been made. The notification reads, “Results of the female Candidates belonging to the other states, who were declared to be qualified for P.C.S. (Mains) Exam-2018 through the additional result published by the UPPSC on 05-10-2019, would be subject to the final judgment in the special Appeal No. 475 of 2019 filed by the Government of U.P. before the Hon’ble High Court.”

Out of the total 635844 candidates who had filled the form, over 398630 appeared for the prelims. In the month of March, the results for prelims were declared and over 19096 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of 988. These candidates will appear for the main examinations and later shortlisted for the main exams. Out of all the ones who appeared, 2669 have been shortlisted for the interview round.

