UPPSC BEO Exam Postponed? Check The New Announcement Made By The Board

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the Civil Services Examination for various Civil Services designation in Uttar Pradesh. The UPPSC BEO Exam is conducted to recruit for 309 vacancies for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO). The exam is conducted in three phases namely Prelims, Mains and Interview.

More than 5 lakh students have applied for the BEO prelims exams this year. Several students have made a plea to the board for the extension of the exam date due to the Coronavirus scare in the country. The fact that the BEO exam is not a digital exam is the main reason for concern amidst the students during this health situation in the country.

UPPSC BEO exam postponed or cancelled? Steps to check the new announcement by the board

The prelims and mains were slated to be conducted in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the UPPSC BEO exam was slated to be conducted on March 22, 2020, while the mains were to be conducted on September 13, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had even released the admit card for the UPPSC BEO exam just a few days ago. Recently, the UPPSC board has announced the postponement of the BEO exam on its official website. Use these steps to check the notification.

How to check and download the notification for UPPSC BEO Prelims Exam 2020?

Visit the UPPSC board's official website by using the link uppsc.up.nic.in

Image courtesy: UPPSC website

Find the link which mentions "NOTICE REGARDING POSTPONED FOR B.E.O.(P) EXAM 2019" below the Information Bulletin column on the home page.

Clicking on the link will direct you to a new window with the PDF of the short notification on the UPPSC BEO exam date postponement.

Image courtesy: UPPSC website

