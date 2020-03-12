UPPSC BEO Admit Card Released On Official Website: Check How To Download Admit Card

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission UPPSC has released the UPPSC BEO admit card on its official website. The candidates will be able to download the UPPSC BEO admit card from the official UPPSC website. The UPPSC BEO exam will be held on March 22, 2020, from 9.30 am onwards.

The exam will be conducted over 18 centres including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Raebareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.

UPPSC BEO pre-exam will have over 120 questions for 300 marks. The questions will be based on subjects like General Science, History of India, Indian National Movement, Indian Politics, Economy & Culture, Indian Agriculture, Commerce & Trade, Population, Ecology & Urbanization, World Geography & Indian Geography & Natural Resources of India, Current National and International Important Events, General Intelligence including Logic & Reasoning, Specific Knowledge of Education, Culture, Agriculture, Industry Trade, Living & Social Traditions of UP, Elementary Mathematics up to Class 10th level.

The total time allotted to students for completing the test is 2 hours. One-third of the marks will be deducted for the wrong answer. The candidates will have to required to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks to qualify in the test. The shortlisted candidates will be called for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020.

How to download UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020

For downloading the UPPSC BEO admit card from the official website of UPPSC, the candidates will have to follow these simple steps.

The candidates will have to visit the official website of UPPS

The candidates will then have to go to the click here to download the admit card for the Block Education Officer option which will be available on the home page.

The candidate will then have to enter their details to access their UPPSC BEO admit card

In the next step, the students will have to click on Download Admit Card button

The candidates can take a print of this to UPPSC BEO admit card for future use.

