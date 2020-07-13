UPSC Recruitment 2020: Over 80 Posts For Aspirants In The Commission; Read

Quick links:
The Union Public Service Commission has posted the advertisement for applications for several posts. The UPSC 2020 application is for almost 85 openings and the advertisement number for the document was 05/20. Another nine openings were posted through the advertisement number 06/20. The application will be accepted before July 30. All the eligibility criteria must be fulfilled to be able to stand UPSC 2020 recruitment. The online link for the same is upsc.gov.in.
|
Notification No
|
For the post of
|
Number of Post
|
Posted at
|
Vacancy No.20030501314
|
Chief Design
|
One
|
National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public
|
Vacancy No.20030502214
|
Deputy
|
Two
|
Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry
|
Vacancy No.20030503514
|
Assistant Engineer
|
Two
|
Directorate General of Quality
|
Vacancy No.20030504514
|
Assistant Engineer
|
Five
|
Directorate General of Quality Assurance,
|
Vacancy No.20030505514
|
Assistant Engineer
|
Five
|
Directorate General of Quality
|
Vacancy No.20030506514
|
Assistant Engineer
|
Thirty
|
Directorate General of Quality Assurance,
|
Vacancy No.20030507514
|
Assistant Engineer
|
Twelve
|
Directorate General of Quality Assurance,
|
Vacancy No.20030508114
|
Assistant Veterinary
|
One
|
National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and
|
Vacancy No.20030509414
|
Assistant
|
Thirteen
|
Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry
|
Vacancy No.20030510414
|
Assistant
|
Two
|
National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate
|
Vacancy No.20030511414
|
Deputy Director
|
One
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Vacancy No.20030512614
|
Assistant Engineer
|
Nine
|
Department of Irrigation and Flood
|
Vacancy No.20030513414
|
Deputy Director
|
Two
|
Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of
Everyone applying must go through the official notification. Candidates must be of age given in the notification and any disregards to the requirements will not be entertained for UPSC 2020. The candidates will be hired on the probation basis as per the UPSC notification.
