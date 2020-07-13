Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Over 80 Posts For Aspirants In The Commission; Read

Here is everything you need to know about the latest notification of the UPSC recruitment. Read on to understand what post is vacant in 2020 recruitments.

The Union Public Service Commission has posted the advertisement for applications for several posts. The UPSC 2020 application is for almost 85 openings and the advertisement number for the document was 05/20. Another nine openings were posted through the advertisement number 06/20. The application will be accepted before July 30. All the eligibility criteria must be fulfilled to be able to stand UPSC 2020 recruitment. The online link for the same is upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC recruitment 2020: Here is everything you need to know about the UPSC 2020 vacancies across the country

Notification No

For the post of

Number of Post 

Posted at

Vacancy No.20030501314

Chief Design
Engineer

One

National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public
Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Vacancy No.20030502214

Deputy
Superintending Archaeological Chemist

Two

Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry
of Culture

Vacancy No.20030503514

Assistant Engineer
(Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)]

Two

Directorate General of Quality
Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Vacancy No.20030504514

Assistant Engineer
(Quality Assurance) [Small Arms]

Five 

Directorate General of Quality Assurance,
Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Vacancy No.20030505514

Assistant Engineer
(Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)]

Five 

Directorate General of Quality
Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Vacancy No.20030506514

Assistant Engineer
(Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)]

Thirty

Directorate General of Quality Assurance,
Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Vacancy No.20030507514

Assistant Engineer
(Quality Assurance) [Vehicle]

Twelve

Directorate General of Quality Assurance,
Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Vacancy No.20030508114

Assistant Veterinary
Officer

One 

National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and
Climate Change

Vacancy No.20030509414

Assistant
Director (Official Language)

Thirteen

Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry
of Labour and Employment

Vacancy No.20030510414

Assistant
Employment Officer

Two 

National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate
General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Vacancy No.20030511414

Deputy Director
(Examination Reforms)

One 

Union Public Service Commission

Vacancy No.20030512614

Assistant Engineer
(Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil)

Nine 

Department of Irrigation and Flood
Control, Government of NCT of Delhi

Vacancy No.20030513414

Deputy Director
(Plg./Stat.)

Two 

Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of
Delhi

Everyone applying must go through the official notification. Candidates must be of age given in the notification and any disregards to the requirements will not be entertained for UPSC 2020. The candidates will be hired on the probation basis as per the UPSC notification. 

