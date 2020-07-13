UPSC Recruitment 2020: Over 80 Posts For Aspirants In The Commission; Read

The Union Public Service Commission has posted the advertisement for applications for several posts. The UPSC 2020 application is for almost 85 openings and the advertisement number for the document was 05/20. Another nine openings were posted through the advertisement number 06/20. The application will be accepted before July 30. All the eligibility criteria must be fulfilled to be able to stand UPSC 2020 recruitment. The online link for the same is upsc.gov.in.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Here is everything you need to know about the UPSC 2020 vacancies across the country

Notification No For the post of Number of Post Posted at Vacancy No.20030501314 Chief Design

Engineer One National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public

Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Vacancy No.20030502214 Deputy

Superintending Archaeological Chemist Two Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry

of Culture Vacancy No.20030503514 Assistant Engineer

(Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)] Two Directorate General of Quality

Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Vacancy No.20030504514 Assistant Engineer

(Quality Assurance) [Small Arms] Five Directorate General of Quality Assurance,

Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Vacancy No.20030505514 Assistant Engineer

(Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)] Five Directorate General of Quality

Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Vacancy No.20030506514 Assistant Engineer

(Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)] Thirty Directorate General of Quality Assurance,

Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Vacancy No.20030507514 Assistant Engineer

(Quality Assurance) [Vehicle] Twelve Directorate General of Quality Assurance,

Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Vacancy No.20030508114 Assistant Veterinary

Officer One National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and

Climate Change Vacancy No.20030509414 Assistant

Director (Official Language) Thirteen Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry

of Labour and Employment Vacancy No.20030510414 Assistant

Employment Officer Two National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate

General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment Vacancy No.20030511414 Deputy Director

(Examination Reforms) One Union Public Service Commission Vacancy No.20030512614 Assistant Engineer

(Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil) Nine Department of Irrigation and Flood

Control, Government of NCT of Delhi Vacancy No.20030513414 Deputy Director

(Plg./Stat.) Two Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of

Delhi

Everyone applying must go through the official notification. Candidates must be of age given in the notification and any disregards to the requirements will not be entertained for UPSC 2020. The candidates will be hired on the probation basis as per the UPSC notification.

