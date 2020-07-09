UPSC 2020: Interview Round Of UPSC CMS Exam To Begin From July 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC 2020) has recently released a new notification regarding the UPSC CMS exam on its official website. The official notification has mentioned that the interview round of the UPSC CMS exam 2019 will begin from July 21, 2020. The UPSC CMS exam's interview round will be held until August 4, 2020.

There are a total of 642 candidates who are shortlisted for the UPSC CMS 2020’s interview round of the Combined Medical Services Exam 2019. The UPSC 2020 released a notification which mentions the roll number and UPSC CMS interview date of shortlisted candidates.

See the official notification by UPSC 2020 regarding UPSC CMS interview date HERE

The selection to medical services in UPSC 2020 is done through a written UPSC CMS exam and then interview round. Those candidates who qualify in the written examination are then called for the interview round. The written examination was held last year on April 10.

The Combined Medical Services Exam is held by UPSC for the selection of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The exam is conducted in two parts. Part 1 is a computer-based examination which is divided into two papers. Each paper carries a maximum of 250 marks. It is an objective type of examination. Those candidates who qualify the part 1 of written examination are then called for Part 2 which is the interview round or personality test which is of 100 marks.

How to check the official notification regarding UPSC CMS interview date

Go to the official website of UPSC 2020, upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

Click on a link that reads as “Schedule of Medical Examination: Civil Services Examination, 2019”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click in the documents section of the page.

The UPSC CMS Interview date and schedule will be displayed on the screen

Check for your roll number and save the pdf file for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website for all the updates and news about UPSC 2020 and CMS application form.