UPSC Exam 2020: Exam Centre Change Allowed For Civil Services And IFS (prelims & Mains)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released an official notification regarding the UPSC exam centre change for 2020 exams. The UPSC has allowed candidates to change their exam centres for the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled on October 4. Besides this, candidates can also change the centres for the civil services (main) examination, 2020, and the Indian Forest Service (Main) examination, 2020. The first phase of the exam centre change process starts tomorrow on July 7th till July 13th. Read on for details.

UPSC IFS and Civil services 2020: exam centre change

The window of submitting the revised choice of exam centres will be done in two phases.

The first phase is scheduled from 7th-13th July 2020 (till 6 PM)

The second phase is scheduled from 20th-24th July 2020 (till 6 PM)

Candidates should note that the change in centres will be considered on a ‘first-apply-first-allot’ basis.

The exam centre changing process will only be conducted on the official UPSC website at - https://upsconline.nic.in.

However, candidates who do not intend to change their exam centres need not log in to the "exam centre change option" on the website.

Recently, UPSC had also decided to make a ‘withdrawal window’ available to the candidates on the Commission’s website during the period from 1st-8th August 2020 to allow them to withdraw their application from the test. the withdrawal conditions are the same according to the notice issued in February 2020.

Image courtesy: UPSC official website

UPSC 2020 exam updates

In the UPSC calendar, the next exam to be conducted is NDA and NA exam which are slated for September 6. Instead of conducting two exams yearly, the National defence academy and Naval academy will hold a single exam this year in September.

The Civil services exam for 2020 is slated for October 4 according to the revised UPSC exam calendar. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages that are preliminary, mains and interview. The UPSC conducts various exams to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Take a look at the latest press release by the UPSC with regards to the recruitment tests and personality tests.

Image courtesy: UPSC official website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock