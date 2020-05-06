UPSC 2020 Latest Update: Are UPSC Prelims Postponed? Know Details

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of the civil services preliminary exams 2020. The new UPSC exam dates will come out on May 20, 2020. Earlier, UPSC 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020. Moreover, the admit cards for UPSC prelims exam were to release this week. However, considering the current scenario, the UPSC prelims postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UPSC 2020: UPSC Prelims exams latest update

UPSC 2020 was scheduled to start earlier than the exams conducted in the past four to five years. According to a report, the Union Service Commission said that the Civil Services (Prel.) Examination 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020, stood deferred. The decision on the fresh date of UPSC prelims will be made on May 20 after accessing the situation.

UPSC prelims postponed

Various civil services aspirants had requested to postpone the UPSC prelims exam because of the lockdown, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, in the last week of April, Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured the candidates that the exam will be postponed and they will be given enough time to avoid inconvenience while travelling to the exam centres. See the tweet.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 deferred in the wake of #Lockdown situation. Fresh dates to be notified in due course. #UPSC #DoPT pic.twitter.com/3OrPjp5d57 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 4, 2020

According to a report, an official revealed that exam venues are inaccessible during the lockdown as schools have been turned into quarantine centres. Moreover, students need sufficient time for booking tickets to reach the centres, the UPSC had to address the issues. Therefore, even after the commission had to release admit cards for UPSC 2020, it decided to defer the process.

Over 10 lakh aspirants register for the UPSC prelims exam every year. As per a report, about 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the UPSC exam across 2500 centres. Various UPSC prelims exams including Haryana Civil Services, which was supposed to take place on June 5, 2020, have been postponed.

UPSC news

According to a report, the former UPSC chairman, Vijay Singh revealed that the decision might delay the process but it is not worrisome. He added that one has to keep in mind not everything has been postponed. The UPSC prelims exam is carried out in innumerable centres. So, the logistics for UPSC 2020 exam is massive and expansive with people. Therefore, the commission cannot afford anything to go wrong and tries maintaining its reputation. So, the UPSC exam is conducted in a manner that no one raises doubt against it.

