UPSC 2020 Prelims New Exam Dates To Be Released On June 5, 2020; Details Inside

Union Public Services Commission, UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims Exam dates would now be announced on June 5, 2020. The dates for revised programmes for RT-2020s would also be announced on June 5. The latest announcement could be checked in a yellow floater on the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/

This news comes following the press release by the UPSC which also stated that the new dates for the UPSC Civil services 2020 would be revised after analysing the lockdown situation. It stated that further news would be given on May 20th. Hereby the UPSC recently announced that the new dates would release on June 5, 2020.

Image courtesy: UPSC official website

Last press release by UPSC

Image courtesy: UPSC official website

UPSC 2020 latest updates

The earlier dates for UPSC Civil services for 2020 was scheduled for May 31 however the exam was postponed in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown in India.

The exam dates for IAS prelims and the Indian Forest Services Prelims exam for 2020 would be announced on the official website on June 5, 2020.

Any updates by the UPSC would be available online and there is no system to notify the individual students about the exam on their mobile or email id.

Therefore the candidates who have applied for the Civil services exam, as well as Forest services prelims of 20220, should check the new revised dates on the UPSC website on June 5.

Exams earlier deferred by the UPSC in 2020

The UPSC board conducts examination for both Civil Services (or IAS Exams) as well as for Indian Forest Services. Apart from the UPSC Civil Services Exam, the Union public service commission (UPSC) had also deferred other exams including UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020 and UPSC CMS Exam 2020.

The personality test for the UPSC Civil Services 2019 candidates who had cleared the Civil Services Mains were also deferred. The personality tests were earlier slated to be conducted between March 23 and April 3, 2020. Therefore the UPSC Civil Services 2019 results are also pending.

Promo Image courtesy: Scott Graham on Unsplash