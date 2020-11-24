UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2020 Is Out Now; Exam Scheduled For December 20

UPSC CAPF 2020 admit card was recently released on the official website. Candidates are requested to download their admit cards for the December 20 exam way ahead of time. Candidates can refer to the website upsc.gov.in to download admit cards, however a direct link as well as the steps to download the admit card is given below. This year the recruitment drive for the UPSC CAPF was conducted to fill 209 vacancies which include vacancies in BSF, CRPF, ITBP as well as the SSB department. After the candidates have gone through their written exam, they would be subjected to a physical test to check the physical efficiency along with a medical test, which would lastly be followed with an interview. Read on to know more details about UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 and the steps for CAPF admit card download.

UPSC CAPF admit card 2020

UPSC admit card for CAPF 2020 can be downloaded from the official website at upsc.gov.in

Type your login credentials and click on Submit.

UPSC CAPF admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out.

Direct link for UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 download- Click here

UPSC CAPF 2020 selection process

The UPSC CAPF 2020 selection process will be consisting of three stages. The candidates will be selected on written examination, physical efficiency test, and personal interview. The final merit list will be announced on the basis of written examination and personal interview round. The written UPSC CAPF exam will consist of two papers: general ability and intelligence, general studies, essay, and comprehension.

The UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment invites applications to fill 209 Assistant Commandant posts. Out of these, 78 vacancies are in BSF, 13 in CRPF, 69 in CISF, 27 in ITBP, and 22 in SSB. The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit the candidates into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) posts as an Assistant Commandant (AC). The forces which recruit candidates through this CAPF exam are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

