UPSC Prelims 2020 Result: How To Check UPSC Prelims Marks 2020?

The Union Public Service Commission has recently announced the UPSC Prelims 2020 Result on the official website of UPSC 2020. So, candidates who gave the UPSC Prelims 2020 exam can visit the site at www.upsc.gov.in for the same. Moreover, the officials have also released the list of shortlisted people for UPSC 2020 Mains Exam. We have mentioned further details about the UPSC Prelims 2020 result and steps on how to check the result on the official website.

The Union Public Service Commission conducted UPSC 2020 Prelims Exam on October 4, 2020, Sunday. It released the UPSC Prelims 2020 Result on October 23, 2020, Friday. So, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC 2020 for their marks and further information about the exam. Know how to check UPSC Prelims marks 2020 Result on UPSC 2020 site at www.upsc.gov.in:

How to check UPSC Prelims marks 2020?

Candidates need to visit the official UPSC 2020 website for UPSC Prelims 2020 Result at www.upsc.gov.in.

They will find a PDF file consisting of UPSC Prelims 2020 Result.

Candidates then need to check their roll number in the list for shortlisted names for UPSC 2020 Mains Exam.

They can use the search option to seek their roll number.

After finding the UPSC Prelims 2020 Result, they can download and take a print out for the future reference.

Previously, the Union Public Service Commission had released the notification for UPSC 2020 Preliminary exam on February 12, 2020. It was to take place on May 31, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities had to postpone the same. Later on, they conducted the UPSC Prelims 2020 exam on October 4, 2020, in different centres with all the necessary precautions.

UPSC Prelims Cut Off will release after the final result for the Civil Services examination comes out. UPSC 2020 has recently revealed the marks and UPSC Prelims Cut Off for previous years. As the Preliminary exam is the first step for the selection criteria, shortlisted candidates become eligible for the Mains paper. The last step consists of the interview round. So, the combination of all the stages determines the selection of a candidate.

