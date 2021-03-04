UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 For 712 Vacancies: See UPSC Syllabus, Exam Pattern Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the official notification of civil services prelims exam 2021. The online application process has also been started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 24. This year, approximately 712 vacancies are expected to be filled which include 22 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Check all important details related to UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 here:

Important Dates:

Online Application Process Begins- March 4

Online Application Process Ends- March 24

Date of Prelims Exam - June 27

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Application Fee

Unreserved category: Rs 100.

Female candidates, SC/ST/ PwD - Nil

Number of Attempts:

Unreserved/ General Category Candidates: 6 attempts

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Category (SC/ST) Candidates: Unlimited

Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates: 9 attempts

Physically handicapped (PwD) for general and OBC, while unlimited for SC/ST - 9 attempts

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for the UPSC civil services exam 2021. The candidate must be aged between 21 years and 32 years on the 1st of August, 2021. This means the candidate was born after 2nd August 1989 and before 1st August 2000. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern:

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam. There will be two compulsory papers. Each paper will carry 200 marks. The duration of the exam for each paper will be 2 hours. The questions will be objective in nature. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the UPSC CSE main exam.

Syllabus for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021

Paper-II: 200 marks -- 2 hours

Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and Indian National Movement.

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity, and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization.

General Science.

Paper-II 200 marks -- 2 hours (CSAT)

Comprehension

Interpersonal skills including communication skills; Government strives to have a workforce that reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply.

Logical reasoning and analytical ability;

Decision making and problem-solving;

General mental ability;

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level),

Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc. — Class X level)

Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The questions will be of multiple-choice, objective type.

Check UPSC CSE Main exam pattern here:

List of Optional Subjects for UPSC Civil Services Main Paper:

Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Anthropology Botany Chemistry Civil Engineering Commerce and Accountancy Economics Electrical Engineering ) Geography Geology History Law Management Mathematics Mechanical Engineering Medical Science Philosophy Physics Political Science and International Relations Psychology Public Administration Sociology Statistics Zoology Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.

Click here to apply online

Check UPSC Civil Services 2021 Notification here