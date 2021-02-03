UPSC Civil Services Results 2019: Marks Of Recommended Candidates Out At Upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of 89 additionally recommended candidates for its civil services main examination 2019 on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had on August 4 declared the final results of the civil services exam in which 829 candidates qualified in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 927 vacancies. Later in January 2021, UPSC recommended 89 more candidates from its reserved list.

How to check marks of recommended candidates:

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Under the 'Latest Announcements' section click on the link that reads 'Marks of Recommended Candidates'

A PDF file will open

The file will have name, roll number, marks scored in written exam and personality test, and total marks obtained by the candidate

Direct link to check UPSC CSE marks of recommended candidates

UPSC has also released the e-admit cards for the combined geo-scientist preliminary exam on its official website. The exam will be held on February 21. UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 25 vacancies.

