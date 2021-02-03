IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Results 2020 Declared At Ibps.in, Get Direct Links Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday declared the results for its CRP RRB- IX officer scale II for specialist officer (manager) and General Banking Officer or GBO (Manager) and officer scale III (senior manager) recruitment exams. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Main Exams can check their scores online at ibps.in. IBPS had conducted its exams on October 18, 2020.

IBPS RRB Interview:

Candidates who have cleared the main exam are qualified for the interview round. The schedule for interview will be notified in due course of time. While appearing for the Interview, the candidate should produce valid prescribed documents as mentioned in the official notification. In the absence of documents candidature of the candidates shall be cancelled. IBPS/ Nodal RRB/ RRBs take no responsibility to receive/ collect any certificate/remittance/ document sent separately.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Released; Check Details Here

Also Read: RSOS 10th Result 2020 Declared, Here's How To Check

Direct Links to check IBPS RRB Result 2020:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II GBO

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II SO

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III

List of Documents Required:

Valid system generated printout of the online application form registered for CRP RRBs- IX Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by the Competent Authorities or SSLC/ Std. X Certificate with DOB) Photo-ID proof Mark-sheets or certificates for Graduation or equivalent qualification etc. Experience Certificates (as on 21.07.2020) if applicable. Caste in the case of SC / ST / OBC category candidates. Income and Asset Certificate issued by any one of the Authorities as notified by the Government of India in the prescribed format in the case of EWS category candidates. Disability certificate in prescribed format issued by the District Medical Board in case of Persons With Disability category If the candidate has used the services of a Scribe at the time of online exam the duly filled in details of the scribe in the prescribed format

"Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the interview / join the allotted RRB if he/ she fails to produce the relevant eligibility documentsNon production of relevant eligibility documents at the time of interview / joining shall make the candidate/s ineligible for further process of recruitment under CRP RRB IX. No documents shall be directly sent to IBPS / Nodal RRBs by candidates before or after the interview," the official notification reads.

Also Read: KFSES Admit Card 2021: Fireman Post's PST & ET Exam Scheduled From February 15

Also Read: NTA UGC-NET December 2020 Application Form Link Activated, Check Full Details Here