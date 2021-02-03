IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Results 2020 Declared At Ibps.in, Get Direct Links Here

Quick links:
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday declared the results for its CRP RRB- IX officer scale II for specialist officer (manager) and General Banking Officer or GBO (Manager) and officer scale III (senior manager) recruitment exams. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Main Exams can check their scores online at ibps.in. IBPS had conducted its exams on October 18, 2020.
Candidates who have cleared the main exam are qualified for the interview round. The schedule for interview will be notified in due course of time. While appearing for the Interview, the candidate should produce valid prescribed documents as mentioned in the official notification. In the absence of documents candidature of the candidates shall be cancelled. IBPS/ Nodal RRB/ RRBs take no responsibility to receive/ collect any certificate/remittance/ document sent separately.
IBPS RRB Officer Scale II GBO
IBPS RRB Officer Scale II SO
IBPS RRB Officer Scale III
"Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the interview / join the allotted RRB if he/ she fails to produce the relevant eligibility documentsNon production of relevant eligibility documents at the time of interview / joining shall make the candidate/s ineligible for further process of recruitment under CRP RRB IX. No documents shall be directly sent to IBPS / Nodal RRBs by candidates before or after the interview," the official notification reads.
