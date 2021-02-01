UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary exam. The e-admit card has been uploaded on the official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card by using their login credentials.

The exam will be held on February 21. UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total 25 vacancies.

Breakup of vacancies:

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ : 16 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ : 03 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ : 06 vacancies

Direct link to download admit card

https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_geol_2021/

How to download admit card :

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Under latest announcement section click on the link to download the e admit card for Combined geo scientist prelim exam Login using your registration number and date of birth Your admit card will be displayed on screen Download and take it's print

