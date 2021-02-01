UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary exam. The e-admit card has been uploaded on the official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card by using their login credentials.
The exam will be held on February 21. UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total 25 vacancies.
https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_geol_2021/
