UPSC Eligibility Criteria: Age, Educational Qualifications, Syllabus And More

The Union Public Service Commission has laid out selection criteria for the highest level of government examinations that is UPSC exams. The UPSC Eligibility criteria are laid down to select bureaucrats to serve the Indian Administrative Service. Here are all the UPSC IAS exam eligibility criteria to know-

UPSC IAS exam eligibility criteria

The candidate must have completed the age of 21 by August 2020 and or below the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2020. This means the candidate must not have born before August 1988 or after August 1, 1999. The candidate must fall in between the age criteria. Candidates will be asked a government recognised birth proof while filling the form of the examinations, thus the candidates will have to state the correct age.

Upper age relaxations will be for a select category under UPSC Eligibility criteria

General- 32

OBC-35

SC/ST-37

Defence Services Personnel-35

Persons with Disability EWS (Economically weaker section)-35

Also Read | UPSC Exam 93rd Ranker Lodges Complaint Over Fake Profiles

Attempt relaxation for select categories for UPSC Eligibility criteria

General- 6

OBC-9

SC/ST-Unlimited until of age 32

Defence Services Personnel-9

Persons with Disability EWS (Economically weaker section)-9

Also Read | UPSC IAS: Sweety Sehrawat Secures AIR 187 In UPSC Results, Fulfills Father's Dream

Educational UPSC IAS exam eligibility criteria

Candidate must have a degree from any authorised university. Minimum passing marks also works.

Candidates who are appearing for final year degree exams or that of an equivalent diploma exams with proof.

Medical students can also appear without having internship experience. However if selected for mains, a certificate for internship experience must be provided by the candidate.

Candidates who possess professional as well as technical degrees from recognised authorities.

Nationality UPSC IAS exam eligibility criteria

For IAS and IPS posts, the candidates must be a citizen of India.

For all other UPSC posts, students must be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. Or a person of Indian origin (PIO) who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Ethiopia, Zaire and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

UPSC Eligibility criteria in a nutshell

Age Limit Between 21 to 32 years and relaxation for reserved category candidates Education UPSC Eligibility criteria Must hold a degree from a recognised university Nationality Only Indian Syllabus for UPSC Eligibility criteria GK, Elementary level maths, science, history, geography, science, English, Civics Examination stages Prelims, Mains and Interview rounds

Also Read | UPSC IES 2020 Notication Is Out; Candidates Can Apply Before September 1

Also Read | UPSC NDA 2020: Naval Exam Admit Card Out Now On 'upsc.gov.in', Check Steps To Download