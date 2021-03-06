UPSC NDA Final Result 2020 Declared, Check Merit List, Toppers' Names Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday declared the final results of National Defence Services (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) (I) 2020. A total of 533 candidates have made it to the UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2020 final merit list. Candidates who have appeared in the NDA, NA exam can check the results online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2020 Final Results: Check toppers' names

Rohit Ranjan Nayak has bagged the first position among the 533 qualified candidates. Pratham Singh and Amish Das have bagged 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively. Samarth has bagged the fourth rank and Shaswat Tiwari has bagged the fifth rank. Mark of all candidates will be available on the official website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

UPSC had conducted the NDA, NA (I) 2020 written exam on September 6, 2020. The subsequent Interviews were held by the Services Selection Board (SSB), of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The results of the Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

"The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC," the official notice reads. For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the above courses, candidates are advised to visit the websites of the Ministry of Defence i.e., www.joinindianarmy.nic.in www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

