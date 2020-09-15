IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: IBPS Increases The Vacancy To 2,557 Posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased the number of vacancies for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020. A notification regarding the decision was uploaded on the institute’s official website www.ibps.in. Earlier in the month of September, the IBPS clerk vacancy was announced 1557 posts. However, the institute recently made the decision of increasing the number of vacancies by 1000. All the interested and eligible candidates can now head to the IBPS website and apply for the clerical posts.
Currently, there are 2557+ vacancies of clerical posts in 11 public sector banks. The exam dates were released by IBPS with its official notification for the year 2020-21. IBPS Clerk vacancy is going to be an opportunity for candidates who wish to get through SBI and other Bank Recruitment Exams. Here are some important dates related to the recruitment drive.
Here is the category wise fee structure for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020. IBPS has notified the candidates that the Fee/Intimation charges once paid will not be refunded. The application fee must be paid online itself.
