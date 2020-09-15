IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: IBPS Increases The Vacancy To 2,557 Posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased the number of vacancies for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020. A notification regarding the decision was uploaded on the institute’s official website www.ibps.in. Earlier in the month of September, the IBPS clerk vacancy was announced 1557 posts. However, the institute recently made the decision of increasing the number of vacancies by 1000. All the interested and eligible candidates can now head to the IBPS website and apply for the clerical posts.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Currently, there are 2557+ vacancies of clerical posts in 11 public sector banks. The exam dates were released by IBPS with its official notification for the year 2020-21. IBPS Clerk vacancy is going to be an opportunity for candidates who wish to get through SBI and other Bank Recruitment Exams. Here are some important dates related to the recruitment drive.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 (official release date): September 1, 2020.

Online Application starting date: Sept 2, 2020

Last date to apply: Sept 23, 2020

Call Letters for Pre-Exam Training: November 17, 2020

IBPS Clerk Online Pre-Exam Training: November 23 to 28, 2020

Online Preliminary Examination date: December 5, 12 & 13, 2020

Result of IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam: December 31, 2021

Download of Call letter for Online Exam – Main: January 12, 2021

Online Main Examination date: January 24, 2021

Declaration of Final Result: 1st April 2021

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Here is the category wise fee structure for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020. IBPS has notified the candidates that the Fee/Intimation charges once paid will not be refunded. The application fee must be paid online itself.

SC/ST/PWD: Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others: Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

IBPS Clerk Vacancy: State-wise vacancy