UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC Tells SC Exams Cannot Be Postponed Past October 4

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to respond to the petitions seeking postponement of the UPSC Prelims 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The UPSC, which has already postponed the exams earlier this year, told the court that it was impossible to push the date any further.

During the proceedings, the Counsel for the UPSC informed the apex court that it was impossible to push the exams past October 4. It also stated that all logistical arrangements had already been made and over 6 lakh aspirants were ready to sit for the exams.

The 3-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar has directed the UPSC to file an affidavit on the same and put its official stand on the record. The top court has also asked the body to list the details of all the arrangments that it has made for the exams.

UPSC has been asked to file this response by tomorrow and the matter has been slated for further hearing on September 30, Wednesday.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking the postponement of the UPSC preliminary examination 2020 amid pandemic fears. The UPSC Prelims 2020 will be conducted across 72 cities in the country. While they were earlier scheduled for May 31, the exams had to be postponed due to COVID-19. On June 5, UPSC released the revised examination schedule, slating the UPSC Prelims 2020 for October 4.

