UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Out For 307 Vacancies Across Various Posts, Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a total of 307 vacancies in various departments. This Recruitment drive is for the posts of Livestock Officer, Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor, Assistant Director Census Operations, and Assistant Engineer. Interested Candidates can head to upsconline.nic.in on or before October 1st. They can, however, download their application form hardcopy only till October 2nd.

The cost of the application form for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates is free, while for candidates from Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates need to pay the application form fees of Rs 25.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 notification: 307 vacancies and Age limit

Livestock Officer- 3 Posts, Age limit - 35

Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology) - 62 Posts, Age limit - 40

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Epidemiology)- 1 Post, Age limit - 40

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery)- 54 Posts, Age limit - 40

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Microbiology or Bacteriology) -15 Posts, Age limit - 40

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology) - 12 Posts, Age limit - 40

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology) - 17 Posts, Age limit - 40

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology) - 3 Posts, Age limit - 40

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pharmacology) - 7 Posts, Age limit - 40

Assistant Director Census Operations(Technical) - 25 Posts, Age limit - 35

Assistant Engineer - 1 Post, Age limit - 35

Educational qualifications required

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Educational Qualification: A recognised MBBS degree and Post-Graduate degree in the respective field is required. A super speciality or Diplomate National Board will also be recognised.

Experience:-The candidate should have at least three years of teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the specific field. A Super Specialty in a recognised teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree will also be accepted.

Livestock Officer

Bachelor’s degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as listed in the 1st Schedule and 2nd Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 from a recognized university or institution. Candidates also need to have registration in the Veterinary Council of India or Veterinary Council of States.

Assistant Director of Census Operations(Technical)

Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics (with Statistics) or Economics (with Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Anthropology (with Statistics) or Sociology (with Statistics) or Demography (with Statistics) of a recognized University.

Assistant Engineer

Bachelor’s Degree in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical Engineering or Petroleum Technology from a recognized University.

