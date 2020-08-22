UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Commission Invites Applications For 35 Vacancies; Read More

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 35 vacancies for various posts. This UPSC Recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Research Officer (Social Studies), Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) and General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy). Interested Candidates can head to upsconline.nic.in on or before September 10 to apply for the vacancies. Read on to know more details.

Read | GATE Eligibility Criteria 2021: See The Educational Qualifications Needed For GATE Exam

How many posts are available in this UPSC Recruitment drive?

According to the UPSC Recruitment notification, twenty-four vacancies are for the post of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. One vacancy is available for the post of Research Officer (Social Studies).

Three vacancies are for the post of Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) for the Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Seven vacancies are available for the post of General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy) under Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Read | UPSC IES 2020 Notication Is Out; Candidates Can Apply Before September 1

Educational qualifications required

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Educational Qualification: A recognised MBBS degree and Post-Graduate degree in Neurology is required. A super speciality or Diplomate National Board (Neurology) will also be recognised.

Experience:-The candidate should have at least three years’ of teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Neurology. A Super Specialty in a recognised teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree will also be accepted.

Read | UPSC Exam 93rd Ranker Lodges Complaint Over Fake Profiles

Research Officer (Social Studies), Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Anthropology with specialisation in Cultural or Social Anthropology or Sociology from a recognised University.

Experience: Three years’ experience of Social Research in Village and Community Studies with special reference to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes is expected from the candidate.

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognised University or equivalent.

Experience: Three years of experience in Research/Analytical experience in Applied Psychology or Criminology/Crime Investigation is expected from the applicant.

Read | Former Miss India Finalist Aishwarya Sheoran Clears UPSC Exam In First Attempt

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi