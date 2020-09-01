UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Admit Card Out; Check COVID-19 Guidelines For Aspirants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on September 1 with COVID-19 guidelines. All Civil Services aspirants who had applied for UPSC CSE prelims 2020, scheduled on October 4, will have to keep in mind the additional guidelines mentioned on the admit card as the coronavirus outbreak has still a tightening grip over most of the world with no proven vaccine.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website to know the important instructions. Previously, the exam was set to be held in May, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed this year. As per reports, more than 7 lakh candidates sit for the Civil Services Prelims Exams every year.

Important instructions for UPSC CSE prelims 2020

The candidate shall carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Aspirants without it will not be denied entry into the venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the examination functionaries

Entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 AM for the forenoon session and 02:20 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed into the examination venue after the closure of the entry

Candidates who have opted for their own scribe may note that their own scribe will be allowed for the examination only with a separate e-Admit Card for such scribe. The e-Admit Cards for the own scribes will be issued separately

Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination halls/rooms as well as in the premises of the venue

How to download UPSC CSE 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link given on What’s New section on the home page to download admit card

Read the instructions carefully

After reading the instructions, click yes on the end of the page

Enter the required details

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your UPSC Civil Services prelims admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

