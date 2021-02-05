UPSC CAPF 2019 Final Result Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019 on its official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their UPSC CAPF 2019 results online. A total number of 264 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment.

Out of the total 264 candidates, 132 belong to the general category, 81 are from OBC category. 30 and 21 candidates have been recommended from SC and ST categories, respectively. Candidates can check the merit list that contains the roll number, name, and marks obtained by the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

"As per direction of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the pending matter pertaining to EWS category candidates, 30 vacancies reported for this category are being kept unfilled till the matters are finally decided by the Hon’ble Court. The General count also contains 10 EWS candidates qualifying the examination at General Standard and treated as General candidates for the time being for all practical purposes. Their category status may undergo change following decision in the above pending case before Hon’ble High Court of Delhi," the official notification reads.

UPSC had conducted the written exam for UPSC CAPF on August 18, 2019. Candidates who cleared the tests appeared for the interview rounds. UPSC conducted the interviews from 2nd November to 27th November 2020. There were a total of 330 vacancies including10% of total vacancies reserved for Ex-Servicemen. The candidature of 68 recommended candidates is provisional. The roll numbers of such candidates have been mentioned in the result notice. UPSC is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 70 candidates ranking in order of merit.

How to check UPSC CAPF 2019 Final Results:

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Under the 'Latest Announcements' section, click on the link scrolling for 'CAPF final result 2019'

A PDF file will open

The file will have names and roll numbers of qualified candidates

Alternatively, click here to download the USPC CAPF2019 final merit list

