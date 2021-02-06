SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2020 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

SEBI Grade-A Admit Card: Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for its grade A phase 2 recruitment exam. Candidates who have cleared the first phase of the exam and have to appear for the second phase can download their SEBI Grade A phase 2 admit card from the official website- sebi.gov.in. The link to download admit card will be active till February 27. Individual mark sheet for Phase I examination will be displayed on the website in due course of time.

SEBI had started the online application process for Grade- A recruitment on March 7, 2020. The phase- 1 exam was scheduled to be held on April 12 but had to be postponed due to Coronavirus- related lockdown. The first phase of SEBI Grade A exam was conducted on January 17, 2021. The exam was conducted for the post of 'Assistant Manager' for seven streams namely, General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Civil Engineering Stream, Electrical Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream.

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam 2020

A total of 15, 222 out of 64408 candidates cleared the first phase of the exam and will appear for its second phase of the exam. SEBI Grade- A Phase 2 exam will comprise of two papers, each carrying 100 marks. Paper-1 will comprise of Essay – 30 Marks, Precis Writing – 30 Marks & Comprehension – 40 Marks. Paper -2 will comprise of 50 multiple choice questions related to the specialized subject related to the respective stream. Candidates who will clear the phase 2 exam will be eligible to appear for the final round i.e., interview round. "Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream shall be held separately on March 14, 2021. The call letter and information handout for the same shall be provided separately in due course," the official notice reads.

How to download SEBI Grade A- Phase 2 admit card 2020

Visit the official website- sebi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Careers'

A new page will open

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020 - Download of Call Letter for Phase

Click on the link that reads 'SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020 - Download of Call Letter for Phase II'

Key in your roll number and registration number and submit

Your SEBI Grade- A Phase 2 admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download SEBI Grade- A phase-2 admit card

