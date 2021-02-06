Central Railways Recruitment 2021: RRC To Engage 2532 Apprentices, Application Begins

RRC Central Railway Apprentices 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Central Railways has notified a total of 2532 apprenticeship vacancies. The online application process has also been started on February 6, 2021. Aspirants can apply for the RRC Central Railways apprenticeship engagement on or before March 5 ( up to 5 pm). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting www.rrccr.com

RRC Central Railway Apprenticeship details

Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices for various locations including Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur under various units such as Carriage & Wagon, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed, Parel Workshop, Manmad Workshop etc. Check details of vacancies here:

Carriage & Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder - 258 Posts

Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed - 53 Posts

Kurla Diesel Shed - 60 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kalyan - 179 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kurla - 192 Posts

Parel Workshop - 418 Posts

Matunga Workshop - 547 Posts

S&T Workshop, Byculla - 60 Posts

Bhusawal

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 122 Posts

Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal - 80 Posts

Electric Locomotive Workshop - 118 Posts

Manmad Workshop - 51 Posts

TMW Nasik Road - 49 Posts

Pune

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 31 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed - 121 Posts

Nagpur

Electric Loco Shed - 48 Posts

Ajni Carriage & Wagon Depot - 66 Posts

Solapur

Carriage & Wagon Depot - 58 Posts

Kurduwadi Workshop - 21 Posts

Also Read| UPSC CAPF 2019 Final Result Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

Also Read| RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam Date And City Intimation Link To Be Activated Today, Check Details

RRC Central Railways Apprenticeship Eligibility

The candidate must have passed class 10th/ matriculation examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board. National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training. Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years in case of SC/ST candidates and three years in case of OBC category candidates.

RRC Central Railway Apprentice 2021 selection process

RRC will prepare the merit list on the basis of percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in class 10th (matric) examination with minimum 50% aggregate marks and ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship has to be done. "The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI," the official notification reads.

Also Read| UPSC CDS Result 2020 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Final Merit List Here

Also Read| SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key 2018 Released At Ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Check