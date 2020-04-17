Fact Check: Has The UPSC Exam Been Cancelled By The Government Due To The COVID-19 Crisis?

Claim: UPSC exam has been cancelled by the government in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Rating: False

What is the rumour about?

Many people are confused over specific competitive exams being postponed and cancelled.

Recently, even a news channel mentioned that the MPSC and UPSC exams have been cancelled for this year.

Google Trends

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to UPSC exam being cancelled or postponed, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 17, 2020, and the trend seems to be increasing throughout the day.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

Republic World did a fact check

Republic World did a fact check on the "UPSC exam cancelled" rumour and found the claims to be False.

UPSC has clearly stated that any information regarding the exam postponement or cancellation will be notified through the official website.

that any information regarding the exam postponement or cancellation will be notified through the official website. Currently, there is no change in the Civil Services 2020 exam schedule, according to the official UPSC website. The IAS Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020.

according to the official UPSC website. The IAS Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on The incorrect information that was conveyed by a news channel was rejected by the PIB fact check group when they posted this tweet. Take a look.

Image courtesy: Twitter

The UPSC commission recently held a meeting on April 15, 2020, to review the current scenario of the exams by the board in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new dates for the remaining Personality Tests of the Civil Services-2019 will be decided on May 3, 2020.

will be decided on May 3, 2020. The UPSC website mentions that the dates for Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations remain the same until notified otherwise.

until notified otherwise. Exams like Combined Medical Services Examination, Defence Academy(NDA-I) Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020, have been postponed for later.

for later. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will be soon notified on the UPSC website. Even the NDA –II Examination date will be posted on the UPSC website on June 10, 2020.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.

