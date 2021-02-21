UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Fill 50,000 Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon begin the recruitment process to fill around 50, 000 vacancies in various departments of the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to begin the recruitment process and gave a nod to UPSSSC to conduct the same.

UP govt to offer 50,000 job opportunities

As per reports, there are a total of 9,212 posts of women health workers in the family welfare department, 7882 post for Lekhpal in revenue department, 1817 posts of assistant Group C in agricultural directorate, 1137 post of junior assistant in revenue department, 1068 posts in accounts and audit department, 874 posts of surveyor in sugarcane department, 700 posts of laboratory technicians, 694 post of forest guard, 622 post of instructors and 456 posts of X-Ray technician are currently vacant in Uttar Pradesh.

The CM also directed the UPSSSC to declare the results of 13 exams that were held before the year 2020, in the coming two months.

UPSSC will soon release the official notification for the recruitment and conduct the examinations for the same. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website upsssc.gov.in regularly for updates.

