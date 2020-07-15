WBBSE Result 2020: WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result Declared On Wbbse.org 

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result today on July 15, 2020, at 10 am. The officials have announced it through video conference. So, students who have given the WBBSE board examination can check the official website at www.wbbse.org or www.wbresults.nic.in to find their WBBSE 10th result by 10:30 am. Apart from them, the scorecards have also appeared on the third party sites. Here are other details about the WBBSE result 2020 that you must know. Read on:

WBBSE result 2020 out now

The officials have declared the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result through video conference at 10 am. While the board officials couldn't conduct a press conference, they opted for a virtual one. It began at 10 am today.

The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result is out online on the official websites of the WBBSE board. So, students can find WBBSE result 2020 online at www.wbbse.org or www.wbresults.nic.in on July 15, 2020, at 10: 30 am. Moreover, candidates also have an option to check Madhyamik Result on third-party websites and through the SMS method. So, we have mentioned steps for them to find their scorecard:

How to check WBBSE result 2020

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result on official websites

Students need to visit the official websites at www.wbbse.org or www.wbresults.nic.in for WBBSE result 2020.

On the homepage, they need to click on the link for WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result

Students then need to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login page of WBBSE Result 2020

They have to submit the details

The Madhyamik Result will appear on the screen

Students can download their WBBSE result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

Madhyamik Result via SMS

Students can also check their Madhyamik Result through SMS. They need to type WB10 <SPACE> Roll Number and send it to 5676750. So, the WBBSE 10th result would appear on their device’s screen via SMS. The board has activated this service after the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results have been put online at 10:30 am.

About WBBSE board exams

The WBBSE board exams took place from February 18, 2020, to February 27, 2020. According to reports, around 10,15,888 students appeared for the same this year. Among them, about 5,76,009 were female candidates. This year, the students are receiving WBBSE 10th results late due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. On the other hand, the board would reportedly release class 12th result on July 17, 2020. The exams took place from February 12, 2020, to February 27, 2020.

