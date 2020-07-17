How To Check WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Through SMS, Shiksha App, And Alternate Links?

West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education or the WBBSE has announced the results today that is July 17. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had revealed earlier that class 12 students will have their results today by 3.30 pm. Students who have registered for WBBSE HS 2019-2020 or the WBCHSE HS result 2020 can now check the results on the official website as well as alternate mediums. The links for the same are- wbresults.nic.in and a second link that is wbchse.nic.in. If the heavy traffic happens to disrupt the website and students are unable to access results, then there are other ways to check results.

WBCHSE HS result 2020 alternate mediums to check results

Students can check the WBBSE 12th result on West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education’s official application which is available on Google Play Store. The results were announced at a press conference in Rabindra Milan Mancha. Students are urged to log into these websites to check the same. Apart from this, students can activate message notifications as well.

Students will have to type the code, their roll number and send to the following nimbers-54242, 5676750, and 56263. Here is an example of the same- WB12<space><Roll Number>to 54242. Another way to check the WBBSE 12th result is to download the mobile application of the website- https://www.results.shiksha/. Students can save an e-copy of the result or note down the marks and the aggregated score.

How to check the WBCHSE HS result 2020?

Copy the link wbresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for WBBSE HS Result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the hs results 2020 homepage. You will see WBCHSE Result 2020 click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for WBCHSE HS Result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the WBCHSE HS result 2020. Check for the name and marks of WBBSE 12th result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of WBBSE 12th result.

WBCHSE HS result 2020 out now

For WBCHSE HS result 2020, over eight lakh students have registered, whose results are now available on the website. This year there will be no merit list announced and students will only have the individual results, the marks will be given in the form of a percentage on the above-mentioned links, applications, and messages. Earlier WBBSE had announced the Madhyamik result 2020 or the Class 10th results which were accompanied by the merit list. However, WBBSE HS will not have one.

