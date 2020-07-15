WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Boys Outshine Girls This Year, 86.34% Students Clear Exams

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared Madhyamik 10th results on July 15, 2020, registering an all-time high pass percentage of 86.34%. Boys outperformed girls in WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 with 89.87% boys clearing the exams against 83.48% of girls.

A total of 10,03,666 candidates appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exams and 8,43,305 have passed the examination, bettering its 2019 record. Last year, 10,66,176 students had appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exams and registered a pass percentage of 86.07%. Boys had performed better in terms of pass percentage as 89.97% boys cleared the examinations as against 82.87% of girls.

East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Kolkata were the best performers in terms of pass percentage, with 96.59% 92.16%, and 91.07% respectively for the three districts. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee congratulated Madhyamik students for successfully clearing the WBBSE examinations.

Aritra Pal state topper

Aritra Pal topped the WBBSE Madhyamik examination with 99.14%, scoring 694 marks out of 700, and 84 students made it to the merit list of top 10. Sayantan Garai and Avik Das shared the second position with 693 marks while Debosmita Mahapatra, Aritra Maity and Soumya Pathak shared the third rank with 690 marks.

State authorities have issued the guidelines for the distribution of marksheets and 49 camp offices have been set up for the purpose. Only parents and guardians can collected their ward’s marksheet from July 22, 10 am onwards by maintaining social distancing norms.

Students can also check their Madhyamik Result through SMS. They need to type WB10 <SPACE> Roll Number and send it to 5676750. They will receive WBBSE 10th result on their device’s screen via SMS. The board has activated this service after the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results have been put online at 10:30 am.

