WBCHSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal Class 12th Result Declared At 'wbchse.nic.in' Today

West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education or the WBBSE has announced the results of class12th earlier today that is July 17. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had revealed earlier that class 12 students will have their results today. Students who have registered for WBBHSE HS 2019-2020 can now check the results on the official website of the state board. The links for the same are- wbresults.nic.in and a second link that is wbchse.nic.in.

WBCHSE HS result 2020 is out now

For 2020, students over eight lakhs have registered, whose results are available on the website. From 4 pm today, students can check the results through message service as well. This year there will be no merit list announced and students will only have the individual results, the marks will be given in the form of a percentage on the above-mentioned links. Earlier WBBSE had announced the Madhyamik result 2020 or the Class 10th results which were accompanied by the merit list. However, WBBSE HS will not have one.

How to check the WBCHSE HS result 2020?

Copy the link wbresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for WBBSE HS Result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the hs results 2020 homepage. You will see WBCHSE Result 2020 click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for WBCHSE HS Result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the WBCHSE HS result 2020. Check for the name and marks of class 12th result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

WBCHSE HS result 2020 mark sheet, exam dates delayed and more

According to the board, for students wishing to clear all the examinations will have to score an average of 30% in all subjects. If the student fails to do so, then he or she can appear for the supplementary exams later in the year. The exams results which will be provided online will be provisional. The mark sheets will be available in schools and the tentative dates for the same are July 31. Students can call and check ahead of collecting the sheets from the school. The examinations for WBCHSE HS were held in the month of March. However, the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus situation hampered the exams. It was scheduled for July but later called off as the situation did not improve. The students are marked on an average basis.

