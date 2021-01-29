West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For 8632 Constable Posts

West Bengal police constable recruitment 2021 is out now. The latest recruitment invites applications for more than 8600 vacancies for constable and lady constable posts under West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Interested candidates can apply for these posts from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Out of the 8632 vacancies, the vacancies for constable are for 7440 posts and the rest 1192 vacancies are for Lady constable posts. The last date for submitting the online application form is by February 20, 2021. Read on to know more about West Bengal police recruitment 2021.

West Bengal police recruitment 2021

WBP recruitment 2021 can be applied through online mode. Candidates can also download the application form and send it along with a printed challan of Punjab National Bank or India post. Candidates should make sure that their post reaches the mentioned address way before February 20, 2021. The last date for depositing fees for online applicants will be by February 23, 2021. To apply for the post directly, click here, one needs to login to the WBP website and then apply for the vacancy.

Educational Qualification & Age limit

Candidates must have a passed Madhyamik Examination from West Bengal board of secondary education or its equivalent. Candidates must know how to speak, read and write in the Bengali language. However, for the candidates belonging to the hill divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, the provisions would be applied according to the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961. The age limit for applying for the constable posts range from a minimum age of 18 to a maximum age of 27.

Selection criteria - Candidates would be selected on the basis of how they perform on their preliminary written test. This would be followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview. All of these stages would be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The Exam Pattern for WB police recruitment 2021 - the qualifying written test would be for 100 marks which would be multiple choice questions format. The duration of the test is for one hour. The language of the question paper would be set in Bengali & Nepali only.

