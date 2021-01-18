SSSB Punjab Invites Applications For 547 Jr Draftsman Posts; See Details

The Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) invites applications from interested candidates for the post of Junior Draftsman. The candidates must have an ITI certificate in branches like Civil, Mechanical or Architecture. Candidates can apply for the posts from January 16, 2021. The last date for the same is on 11 February 2021. Candidates can also visit the official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in for further details. Read on to know more about SSSB Punjab recruitment 2021.

SSSB Punjab recruitment 2021

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 January 2021

Last Date for submission of application form: 11 February 2021 up to 5 PM

Last Date of Fee Submission - 15 February 2021

The Jr Draftsman post has the maximum vacancy in the Civil Department, where Jr. Draftsman in Mechanical, Architecture department's vacancy is 13 and 5 respectively.

Age Limit for Jr Draftsman post: 18 to 27 Years

Educational Qualification for sssb Punjab recruitment 2021

Civil - Candidates should have a 10th class passed certificate as well as a 2 years ITI degree certificate of Draftsman in Civil branch.

Mechanical - Candidates should have a 10th class passed certificate as well as a 2 years ITI degree certificate of Draftsman in Mechanical branch.

Architecture - Candidates should have a three years diploma certificate in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized institute.

Punjab Patwari job alert

Earlier, PSSSB had also invited interested candidates for applying under the Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab. The vacancies were for the post of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari)and Zilladars. Candidates can apply for the same from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The registration starts from 14 January 2021 while the last date to apply for the same is on 11 February 2021. Candidates should note that they need to have a graduate degree before applying for these 1152 vacancies. Candidates selected would then be appointed in PWRMDC, Dept. of Revenue and Dept. of Water Resources. The Patwari (Revenue) in Dept. of Revenue vacancy has 1090 posts to be filled, while Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) in PWRMDC needs to fill 26 Posts, Zilladars in Dept. of Water Resources department has a vacancy of 32 Posts, as well as Zilladars in PWRMDC, need 4 posts to be filled.

