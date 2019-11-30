Amit Shah Urges Jharkhand Voters To Poll In First Phase Of Polls Underway In 13 Seats

As Jharkhand's first phase of voting commences in 13 seats, BJP chief Amit Shah took to Twitter on Saturday, to urge voters to vote for govt which would maintain the state's development and keep it corruption-free. He added that the voters should choose a stable government with a complete majority. He urged voters to big numbers and vote.

Amit Shah appeals to voters

झारखंड को भ्रष्टाचार व नक्सलवाद से मुक्त रखने और यहाँ विकास की गति को बनाये रखने के लिए पुनः एक स्थिर, निर्णायक और पूर्ण बहुमत वाली सरकार आवश्यक है। प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर झारखंड को विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने में योगदान दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 30, 2019

(To keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism and to maintain the pace of development here again a stable, decisive and absolute majority government is necessary. I appeal to all the voters of the first phase to contribute to keeping Jharkhand on the path of development by voting in maximum numbers.)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das appeals citizens to vote

First phase polling begins

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts. The seats up for grabs are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur. The fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women nominees, will be decided in the first phase of the polling.

Jharkhand polls: Voting commences in first of five phases, results on December 23

Key candidates in fray

BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The AJSU party is contesting on its own. The AJSU party is contesting on its own. The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.

Vajpayee govt created Jharkhand, Modi taking it forward: Amit Shah

Jharkhand poll dates

The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled for December 23. Currently, the BJP holds an outright majority of 44 seats in the 81 seat Assembly.

Amit Shah takes a jibe at Congress, says it did nothing for OBCs in Jharkhand for 70 years