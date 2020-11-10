Bihar Election Results: Amid Neck-and-neck Contest, Tej Pratap Says 'Tejashwi Bhavah'

As the counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav sent blessings to his younger brother and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav to emerge as the winner. Exuding confidence in his brother and party’s performance in the early trends, Tej Pratap subtly tweeted, “Tejashwi Bhavah Bihar!”

तेजस्वी भवः बिहार!

The biggest election held amid the Coronavirus pandemic for the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be decided today. Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on Tuesday.

NDA remains ahead after coming from behind to overtake Mahagathbandhan, as per latest trends



BJP leads on 64

RJD leads on 71

JDU leads on 45

Cong leads on 24

Left parties lead on 13

LJP leads on 9

BJP leads on 64

RJD leads on 71

JDU leads on 45

Cong leads on 24

Left parties lead on 13

LJP leads on 9

VIP leads on 6

NDA, RJD face-off

Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar seeks 5th term while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seeks his maiden term in the state. Early trends indicated that the Opposition alliance is leading with 115 leads while NDA is leading with 109 in the Bihar Election Results.

The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

Bihar Exit polls

The Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar (70) seeks a fourth consecutive term.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

