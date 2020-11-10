Bihar Election Results: Ex-CM Jitan Manjhi Flips Trends; Leads In Imamganj Against RJD MLA

Flipping the Election trend, Bihar's ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday is now leading in Imamganj by 2400 votes over RJD's Uday Narain Choudhary. Manjhi had flipped from the Mahagathbandhan to the NDA ahead of the polls. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo.

Manjhi flips poll trends, leads in Imamganj

Imamganj poll battle

The key battleground for former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi has locked horns with 4-time MLA and veteran Dalit leader RJD's Uday Narayan Choudhary. While Manjhi is the sitting MLA of Imamganj, Choudhary who flipped from JDU to RJD after losing to Manjhi in 2015 - has the home advantage having held the seat since 1990. The other main candidates are Jitendra Kumar Paswan of RLSP and LJP's Shobha Sinha. The assembly seat has a diverse mix of rich upper-caste Hindus and backward caste Muslims - witnessing several bloody riots from upper-caste fringe bodies like the Ranvir Sena, Lorik Sena, Bhoomi Sena, Kisan Sangh and others.

Latest Bihar trends

As per the latest EC trends, BJP is touted to be the single-largest party leading in 74 seats, followed by the RJD leading in 65 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 48 seats, while Congress is leading in 20 seats. LJP on the other hand is leading in 3 seats- indicating at Chirag Paswan's failed experiment to contest solo. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Bihar Exit polls

As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, who seeks a fourth consecutive term, faces a formidable battle from three coalitions and Chirag Paswan's LJP - RJD-Congress-Left's 'Mahagathbandhan', the RLSP-BSP-AIMIM- SJDD-SBSP's 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' and the JAP-ASP-SDP-BMP's 'Progressive Democratic Alliance'.