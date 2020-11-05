NDA Ally Jitan Ram Manjhi Laments 'Bihar Needs Nitish' As CM Announces His 'last Election'

Reacting to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's bombshell statement on 'my last election', ally Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday, said that Nitish's retirement was not good for the party of Bihar. Affirming that 'Bihar needed Nitish', Manjhi said that Tejashwi had no qualifications rather than being Lalu's son. The last phase of elections will be held on November 7 and the campaign for it ending today. The results will be announced on November 10.

Nitish Kumar makes big announcement on last day of campaign, says "It's my last election"

Manjhi: 'Bihar needs Nitish'

If Nitish Kumar meant that he's retiring, then it's not good for the party or Bihar. Bihar needs Nitish Kumar. There is no one to take his place: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Bihar CM’s “This is my last election” comment. pic.twitter.com/reaApUWvUT — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Prior to 2015, Manjhi was a close confidant of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who even made him CM of the state in 2014. But in 2015, Manjhi revolted against Nitish and was ousted after JDU MLAs pulled back their support ahead of the trust vote. He has currently allied with the NDA comprising of BJP, JDU, HAM, and VIP.

CM Nitish: "My last election"

Earlier in the day, CM Nitish Kumar said that this will be the last election he will be contesting. While addressing a rally in Purnia district, the 69-year-old CM, said that he was grateful for the opportunity given to serve the people till now. The Mahagathbandhan's CM face - Tejashwi Yadav has often termed Nitish as 'tired' stoking retirement rumours.

"It is the duty of all women, men and young people to vote for JDU's Leshi Singh. Understand, today is the campaign's last day and voting is on the day after tomorrow. And this is my last election. If the ending is good, everything is good," said CM Nitish Kumar.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's comment, RJD leader Tejashwi said, "We have been saying this for a long that Nitish Kumar Ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of the election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics. Maybe he has understood the ground realities".

Bihar Phase 2 polls

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term - as seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which he belongs goes to polls and also seven of his cabinet ministers too are up for re-election. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - who eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow, is up for re-election from Raghopur, as is his brother Tej Pratap - who is contesting from Hasanpur. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance, and has contested the maximum number of party candidates in phase two. Voting was held peacefully in 94 seats with a record voter turnout at 53.51%

