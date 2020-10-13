Bihar Elections 2020: BJP Fires 'E Ba' Campaign Song Reply To Manoj Bajpayee's 'Ka Ba' Rap

As the poll campaign in Bihar heats up, BJP has released a Bhojpuri song named "Bihar me e ba" as a response to questions raised about what developmental works has the party done in the state. The song is also seen as a response to the Bhojpuri rap song on migrant crisis by actor Manoj Bajpayee "Bambai me ka ba".

The song begins with the question "Bihar me ka ba" (What's there is Bihar) and states that under NDA, Bihar has transformed. It goes on to say that in the field of education, health and infrastructure, massive developmental works have taken place in the state. What is significant is the fact that the video doesn't' have a snip of CM Nitish Kumar though the NDA has already announced him as the CM face. In fact, the video has snips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in the state during 2015 elections (when Nitish was part of Mahagathbandhan), alongside Deputy CM Sushil Modi, and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Watch the video here:

In September, Manoj Bajpayee along with Thappad director Anubhav Sinha released a Bhojpuri rap song. The song is written by Sagar and conveys the problems of migrant workers in India. Though the song doesn't name Bihar in particular, however, lakhs of migrant workers returned to the state as crisis broke-out during Coronavirus lockdown. The song also highlighted the lack of opportunities in states due to which migrant workers are forced to travel to Mumbai. The song was taken as a veiled dig at the Bihar administration as both Bajpayee and Sinha are from Bihar.

