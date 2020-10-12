Khushbu Sundar Dumps Congress & Joins BJP Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Amidst speculations of her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar resigned from the party on Monday. She will be taking charge in Tamil Nadu as one of the senior members with the BJP Tamil Nadu.

Sundar, who has been with the Congress for close to six years, is in Delhi and may meet the BJP’s central team including senior member JP Nadda after her induction into the party at 1:30 this afternoon. This move comes days after several rumours cropped up saying the former Congress spokesperson will be joining the BJP. In fact, Khushbu herself a few days back had rubbished these rumours saying she has nothing to comment on the same.

According to sources, she will join the party at 1.30 pm in the presence of TamilNadu BJP President L Murugan and National General Secretary C T Ravi.

An eminent personality joins BJP in presence of Shri @Murugan_TNBJP and Shri @CTRavi_BJP at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/5eNfAsmt9P — BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2020

'People like me are being pushed & suppressed'

In her letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Sundar said people who have no connectivity with the ground reality were dictating terms in the party. “Few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,” she wrote.

The Congress removed her from the position of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with “immediate effect” after she submitted her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri, commenting on her resignation said," there is no loss to congress if Khushbu leaves the party.

Khushbu had started her political career in May 2010 by joining DMK. She campaigned for the party in the 2011 assembly elections and again in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after which she quit saying her work was not recognized. She joined Congress in November 2014 and thereafter had held the post as the party's spokeswoman.

(Image credits: PTI)