Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Mulls Axing Ex-AMU Prez Usmani's Ticket Over 'Jinnah Row'

Amid the 'Jinnah controversy' surrounding ex-AMU student president Mashkoor Usmani, sources reported on Saturday that Congress is mulling revoking Usmani's ticket from Jale, as several leaders have expressed their disappointment. Sources add that Usmani has met with top Congress leaders in Patna regarding his candidature in the upcoming Bihar state polls. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Usmani's candidature in trouble?

Sources report that party workers from Jale have refused to work for promoting Usmani in the upcoming poll campaign. RJD too has opposed Congress' decision to field Usmani, as per sources. RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav has reportedly spoken to Congress high command regarding the issue.

What is the controversy surrounding Usmani?

In 2018, BJP Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote to the university vice-chancellor seeking removal of the portrait of Pakistan's father of nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah from the University. Usmani- who was the student union at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) - was accused of raising anti-national slogans amid a scuffle with right-wing student union supporters. However, AMU administration stated that Jinnah holds a 'lifetime membership' along with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru ad hence all their portraits have been hung at AMU, since 1938.

Usmani and other students of AMU wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP government regarding the scuffle, seeking action against those who entered the campus and sought removal of Jinnah's portrait, allegedly instigating violence. In 2019, he was booked under sedition for the same, but charges were later dropped. On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that Usmani is not a Jinnah supporter and that 'he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removal of Jinnah's portrait from AMU, Parliament and Bombay High Court'. But the PM never responded, claims Congress.

BJP slams Congress on choosing Usmani

Union Minister Giriraj Singh raised questions over Congress’ decision to field Maskoor Usmani from Darbhanga’s Jale constituency. Speaking to Republic TV, the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries asked Mahagathbandhan to issue a clarification on the candidacy of Usmani, terming him as a supporter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Giriraj Singh also added that Congress and Mahagathbandhan should answer whether they also support Jinnah and took a jibe at the alliance saying if Sharjeel Imam, who is currently in judicial custody, will be their star campaigner ahead of Bihar elections.

