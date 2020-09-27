Bihar Polls: Sharad Yadav Ends Rumours On 'wapsi', LJD Says 'will Work With Opposition'

Ending speculation over joining hands with CM Nitish Kumar, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Sunday, said that its patron Sharad Yadav will work to bring the opposition alliance to power in Bihar. In a statement, the LJD vowed to strive hard to bring "more cohesion among the secular forces" in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and other constituencies where by-elections are yet to be announced. It also condemned the government's "anti-farmer policies" and called the Farm Bills a serious assault on the potential of the rural economy.

LJD won't join JD(U)

Sharad Yadav will work to bring Opposition alliance to power in Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal. #BiharElections — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2020

On September 4, sources reported that senior JD(U) leaders are in talks with former party leader Sharad Yadav. The speculation was started after Sharad Yadav was admitted to a Gurugram hospital and JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi reportedly spoke with him and also arranged a call between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's aide and him. Sharad Yadav, who was one of the trusted lieutenants of Nitish Kumar was removed from the leader of Rajya Sabha in 2017 after he publically condemned Nitish for quitting the grand alliance, post which he formed his own party - Loktantrik Janata Dal.

Ex-JDU chief Sharad Yadav in talks with party netas before Bihar polls; may rejoin NDA

Political shuffle

The Mahagathbandhan has suffered several jolts ahead of the state polls. On Saturday, Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that the Congress is prepared to contest on all 243 seats. He cast aspersion to the Mahagathbandhan, saying it will coalesce with RJD if they reach a 'respectable' understanding with it. Moreover, RJD's state General Secretary Mohammed Firoz Hussain has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Similarly, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha expressed dissatisfaction with the RJD's leadership, saying seat-sharing was not important. Meanwhile, ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA. Similarly, RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Recently, Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Rai also passed away, after quitting the party.

But jolts have also occurred in the NDA - LJP chief Chirag Paswan has constantly attacked CM Nitish Kumar, unhappy with the re-entry of Jitan Ram Manjhi in the NDA. Moreover, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey who voluntarily retired from the police force, has joined the JD(U). Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Bihar polls: Congress says 'ready to fight on all 243 seats', RJD's state secretary quits

Bihar: Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JDU at CM Nitish Kumar's residence ahead of polls

(With PTI Inputs)