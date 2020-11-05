Bihar Elections: JP Nadda Urges Voters To Give 'rest' To Yadav and 'work' To Nitish Kumar

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday, November 4 urged the people of Bihar to give 'rest' to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and 'work' to the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by voting for him ahead of final phase polls. Calling Yadav as the 'prince of jungle raj' the BJP leader alleged Yadav did not attend the last Assembly session during the ongoing pandemic.

'Didn't attend the last Assembly session even once'

"The prince of jungle raj is the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Yet he didn't attend the last Assembly session even once. It is cheating with the public. So give him aaram (rest) and give Nitish ji kaam (work)," Nadda said while addressing a rally in Bihar's Lauria.

Nadda added that both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Yadav were scared of the coronavirus, sitting in Delhi.He went on to say that only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP workers were taking care of Bihar during the pandemic.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi, scared of corona. And now they are asking what happened in Bihar? Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers are taking care of Bihar during the pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress and RJD are part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, contending against the ruling National Democratic Alliance of the JD(U) and BJP combine. Phase one of the Bihar elections for 71 seats took place on October 28 and the second phase was held on November 3. The third phase of voting will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

CM Nitish Kumar Allays Concerns Over CAA

Meanwhile, on the same day, CM Nitish Kumar addressed a rally in the Kochadhaman constituency, Kishanganj district. During the address, Kumar sought to allay fears about the Citizenship Amendment Act. He took a veiled dig at the opposition for spreading rumours in this regard and asserted that no Indian will lose his citizenship. Kumar made it clear that no person shall be thrown out of the country as it is being alleged.

Moreover, he pointed out his efforts to foster harmony in the society during his tenure as the Chief Minister. The JD(U) president maintained that his administration had tried to bring everyone together. Lashing out at those who want acrimony in society, Kumar affirmed that people can only progress in life when an atmosphere of brotherhood is created.

(With ANI inputs) (Image PTI)