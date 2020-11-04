BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Doubting EVMs, Predicts 'Cong To Claim Moral Victory' In Bihar

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his casting aspersions on the EVMs. Addressing an election rally in Araria ahead of the final phase of the Bihar Assembly election, the Wayanad MP termed the EVM as "Modi Voting Machine". According to him, the Mahagatbandhan would emerge victorious irrespective of the reliability of EVMs.

Taking on Gandhi, the BJP leader described him as a "stand-up comedian". He attributed Gandhi's EVM remarks to his acceptance of defeat in the Bihar polls. Moreover, Ravi predicted that the former Congress president will claim "moral victory" on the day of the election results. Incidentally, senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh too had spoken out against the EVMs a day earlier alleging that they can be "hacked".

India's # 1 Stand Up Comedian and @INCIndia co-owner @RahulGandhi accepts defeat in the #BiharElections2020.



We will be waiting for him to claim "Moral Victory" on the day of results.#BiharWithNDA https://t.co/xzKqcbq3xG — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 4, 2020

Ahead of the Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "EVM- its real name is not EVM. Its name is MVM- Modi Voting Machine. The 'E' is written just like that. It is MVM. But this time, there is anger among the youth of Bihar. So whether it is EVM or MVM, the Mahagatbandhan is set to win."

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The voting for the final phase of the Bihar election will take place on November 7. 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields, and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth has less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people are being able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

