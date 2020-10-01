Bihar Elections 2020: LJP's Chirag Paswan Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda For Seat-sharing Talks

Ahead of the Bihar polls in October-November, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan was seen leaving BJP president J P Nadda's residence on Thursday after allegedly holding seat-sharing talks. Former party chief Amit Shah, Bihar General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav too had met Nadda to discuss strategy and seat-sharing. With only a month left for Bihar Polls, and nomination process beginning today, all eyes are set on the seat-sharing deal in Bihar that has so far witnessed the emergence of as many as 5 different alliances.

LJP-BJP hold seat-sharing talks

Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan leaves from the residence of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/05J7IvPs5d — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

LJP wants more seats than 2015

Chirag Paswan, who took over from his father, has expressed the desire to contest as many as 143 seats in the upcoming polls. In the 2015 polls, the LJP contested 42 seats but could manage to win just 2 with 0.82 percent votes. On Wednesday, Chirag Paswan addressed party workers in Delhi and said: "We always say the nation comes first, then the party and then oneself", adding, If anyone thinks it (the party) can be shrunk or diminish, then it's not possible. Is everyone ready for any eventuality?" On this, LJP workers cheered 'Yes'.

Meanwhile, the BJP has formally appointed Fadnavis as the party's in-charge of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. Assuring LJP will contest with BJP, Bhupendra Yadav assured seat-sharing talks will be concluded by Thursday. LJP is reportedly unhappy with the re-entry of Jitan Ram Manjhi in the NDA, while Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey who voluntarily retired from the police force, has joined the JD(U) - eyeing to contest from Buxar. The NDA now faces the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress), Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM and SJD and BSP-RLSP.

Political shuffle

The Mahagathbandhan has suffered several jolts ahead of the state polls with Congress in-charge Avinash Pande saying it is prepared to contest on all 243 seats adding it will coalesce with RJD if they reach a 'respectable' understanding with it. RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Former Nitish aide- Sharad Yadav's LJD has stated it won't join NDA. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

