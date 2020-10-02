Bihar Polls: Amid Seat-sharing Talks, Congress Questions RJD's 'stubborn Attitude'

Days ahead of the Bihar polls, Congress' Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil on Thursday warned the main Opposition in the state that it can take any step if the RJD sticks to its "stubborn attitude" over seat-sharing. This statement from Congress comes after the CPI(ML) walked away from the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar. Earlier, Congress in-charge Avinash Pande cast aspersion to the Mahagathbandhan, saying it will coalesce with RJD if they reach a 'respectable' understanding with it.

Shakti Singh Gohil asserted that the situation won't have risen had RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav been out of jail.

"Congress is ready for every situation," Gohil said, reminding the RJD of their victory when they were together. ''If the RJD continues to stick to its stubborn attitude, then the Congress can take any step as far its allies are concerned," added Gohil.

CPI(ML) Walks Away From RJD-Led Grand Alliance

In a statement, CPI-ML state secretary Kunal Parvez said that several rounds of talks were held with the RJD, which spearheads the Grand Alliance, but no amicable solution was reached. The Grand Alliance, also comprising of the Congress and the Vikassheel Insaan Party, is yet to release details of its seat-sharing arrangement for the polls.

Parvez claimed that the RJD refused to offer seats where the left-wing party held sway, such as in Aurangabad, Buxar, Gaya and Nalanda.

"Under such circumstances, the CPI(ML) decided to issue its first list of 30 seats which it would contest on October 28," a statement signed by the party’s state secretary announced.

RLSP hints quitting Mahagathbandhan

Last week, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha expressed dissatisfaction with the RJD's leadership. Speaking at a party meet, he said that people need leadership which can stand up to Nitish Kumar. Maintaining that seat-sharing was not important, he said that it was about Bihar - which is up for polls in October-November.

Political shuffle

Several jolts have occurred to the RJD ahead of the polls. Senior JD(U) leaders are reportedly in talks with former party leader Sharad Yadav, launching speculations of his 'ghar wapaasi'. Meanwhile, ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA. Similarly, RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Recently, Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Rai also passed away, after quitting the party.

