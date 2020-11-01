Bihar Polls: PM Modi Lashes Out At Opposition For Telling Lies On 'abolishing SC/ST Quota'

Addressing poll-bound Champaran, PM Modi on Sunday, lashed out at the Opposition for alleging that the BJP will 'abolish SC/ST reservation'. Touting that it was his government that has extended the current SC/ST reservation in jobs for the next ten years, he claimed that as per all opinion polls 'NDA will be re-elected' in Bihar. PM Modi is on a rally-spree throughout the day, covering four constituencies - Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.

In July, the Modi government put on hold a proposal regarding the OBC quota eligibility rules despite majority agreement by cabinet members. The Centre planned to increase the income cap for the creamy layer category of the other backward castes (OBC) from the existing Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. The Centre is also yet to reconstitute the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). It has proposed to include salary as a factor to calculate the creamy layer and move for sub-categorization of OBCs. All these proposals have received major backlash from many political parties and many communities.

Slamming the 'Jungle-raj' of Lalu Yadav's RJD, PM Modi compared the RJD's tenure with NDA's 15-year tenure. He said that while the RJD scammed the poor, NDA transferred money to the poor. Touting the Centre's newly passed Farm Acts, he said that while the Opposition backed 'middlemen', NDA worked for the 'self-respect of farmers'. He also asked people around the nation where by-polls were scheduled to vote for the NDA in large numbers.

एक पक्ष है जंगलराज का जिसने गरीबों के पैसों से घोटाला किया, दूसरा है NDA जिसने गरीबों के अकाउंट में सीधे पैसे पहुंचाए हैं।



एक पक्ष है जंगलराज का जो किसानों के नाम पर बिचौलियों के हित की राजनीति करता है, दूसरा है NDA जो किसानों के सम्मान और स्वाभिमान के काम करता है। #NDASangBihar — BJP (@BJP4India) November 1, 2020

Bihar polls

On Thursday, voting was completed in 71 seats in phase 1 of Bihar polls to decide the triangular battle between the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan and LJP chief Chirag Paswan has heated up with sharp jabs and personal attacks flung by all three leaders against each other. The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term while Tejashwi Yadav eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance. With a good poll turnout of 54.26%, the other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.